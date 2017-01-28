Moto G5 now receives FCC certification

Earlier in a report, we had stated the revealed price and specs of the alleged Moto G5. Now a new report has surfaced and it indicates that the unannounced Moto G5 has been certified by the FCC.

As per the documentation from the regulatory agency, it reveals that the phone will carry a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone will offer Turbo Charging. This will a handy feature when you need to charge your smartphone at a quick notice.

In addition, as per the FCC documents, Moto G5 will ship with a DTV Dongle. Basically, this is a television tuner that can be plugged into any Android handset. The FCC website also discloses that the phone will feature NFC connectivity allowing it to support Android Pay.

On the other hand, according to GPUz, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.5-inch screen with a 1080 x 1920 resolution. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset carrying an octa-core 2GHz CPU and the Adreno 506 GPU. The device has 4GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, it comes with 13MP shooter and a 5MP front-facing selfie cam. The device is powered by a 3100mAh battery that supports Turbo Charging. The device will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

While the specs and features are almost similar on both the G5 and G5 Plus, the only difference between the two is that is that the G5 comes with 3GB of RAM instead of the 4GB of RAM found inside the G5 Plus. Besides, the G5 could also come with a different camera setup. Both phones could be unveiled at MWC next month.

