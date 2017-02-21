Moto G5 Play with Snapdragon 430 spotted on Geekbench

Earlier today, we came up with the best look of the Moto G5 smartphone via leaked images. Besides the specifications, we have already seen a lot of details of the fifth generation Moto G emerging online. The leaks and speculations have revealed the possible specifications, design, and pricing as well.

Now, a variant of this smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench shedding light on its specifications. This variant of Moto G5 is believed to be the Moto G5 Play as the Geekbench listing shows Android 7.0 Nougat, Snapdragon 430 processor, and 2GB RAM. The device in question appears to have scored 594 points in the single-core test on the benchmark platform and 2350 points in the multi-core test.

This smartphone is believed to be the Moto G5 Play as its predecessor - the Moto G4 Play equips a Snapdragon 410 SoC while the Moto G4 and G4 Plus make use of a Snapdragon 617 processor. Going by the previous rumors, the Moto G5 is said to employ the Snapdragon 625 SoC. Eventually, the Snapdragon 430 is an upgrade that the Moto G5 Play will get.

We can get to know more about the upcoming smartphone as the Moto G5 lineup is all set to be unveiled on February 26 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. These smartphones are likely to hit the retail shelves in March.

