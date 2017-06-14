Moto G5 Plus is now available via Amazon India for Rs. 16,999

The Moto G5 Plus was launched in India in mid-March as a Flipkart exclusive starting from Rs. 14,999. The device went on sale via the retailer and remains to be one of the best-sellers in the market.

Now, the Moto G5 Plus can be purchased by another popular online retailer - Amazon India. Lenovo launched the 3GB RAM and 16GB storage variant for a price of Rs. 14,999 and the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for a price of Rs. 16,999. On Amazon India, only the 4GB RAM variant of the Moto G5 Plus is available and it is priced at Rs. 16,999 as on Flipkart. The device is available in two color variants - Fine Gold and Lunar Gray.

Exchange offer

If you have an old smartphone that you prefer to exchange while buying the Moto G5 Plus from Amazon, you can avail up to Rs. 11,822 off on the purchase.

Moto G5 Plus specs

To recap on the specs, the Moto G5 Plus is based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and bestows a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, the device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. As mentioned above, the device comes in different variants such as 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. All the variants support expandable storage support via a microSD card.

When it comes to the camera department, the Moto G5 Plus comprises of a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The other aspects of the smartphone are GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a 3,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.