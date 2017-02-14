Moto G5 likely to be one of the best smarphones of this year

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Lenovo will be announcing the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, the mid-range flagship smartphones. Both the smartphones are among the eagerly awaited ones and have surfaced in many rumors and speculations.

Lately, the pricing of the smartphone in Europe was revealed. While the upcoming flagships are expected to be more expensive than their predecessors, this one from Lenovo is said to be priced much lower than the yesteryear model - Moto G4. As reported earlier by us, the Moto G5 is said to be priced at €189 and €209 for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants respectively.

Following this, the question in many Moto fans' mind would be, is the Moto G5 a worthy upgrade? If you have this doubt, there are reports that the manufacturer is not compromising on the specs, parts or features in order to price the Moto G5 competitively.

Going by a report related to the Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo-owned Motorola is claimed to include improved features and specs in the smartphone. Some of the rumored specs include a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and Snapdragon 430 processor. The Moto G5 is claimed to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The storage capacity is believed to be 32GB along with support expansion up to 128GB. A 3,000mAh battery is said to pump enough juice to the smartphone along with quick charging facility.

From the information we have in hand, it is likely that the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will arrive with better specs and features without carrying a heavy price tag. It is possible to enjoy a better user experience at a lower price tag than the predecessors. Eventually, these qualities would make the Moto G5 duo one of the best smartphones to be launched this year.