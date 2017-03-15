Moto G5 Plus BuyBack Guarantee announced by Flipkart prior to the launch

The Moto G5 Plus is launching in India today and will be available exclusively via the online retailer Flipkart. While this is already known and the launch event is all set to debut at around 12:15 PM today, there is interesting information from Flipkart.

The retailer seems to be all set to leave no stone unturned when it comes to promoting the Moto G5 Plus. The company has announced that it will offer a BuyBack Guarantee for the phone. This way, the buyers can get a fixed discount rate while they exchange the smartphone within a specific time frame. This BuyBack Guarantee for the Moto G5 Plus has been detailed for the users on the Flipkart website.

Notably, the Moto G5 Plus is yet to be released, so it's price remains unknown. However, the BuyBack Guarantee has been detailed with an approximate pricing so that interest users get to know the same.

Also Read: Watch the Moto G5 Plus India launch live stream

Talking about the offer, the customers want to exchange the phone for another one within six to eight months of the purchase, they can get a specific discount on the exchange. For instance, if the new phone is priced at Rs. 30,000, users who want to make use of the BuyBack Guarantee can get a discount of Rs. 12,001 on exchanging the Moto G5 Plus. This way, they need to pay only Rs. 17,999 for the new phone.

Flipkart has mentioned that if the Moto G5 Plus buyers want to exchange the phone after eight months of the purchase, they will still get a discount but the same will be based on the exchange rates of the smartphone at that time. To make use of the BuyBack Guarantee, customers need to purchase a phone priced higher than the Moto G5 Plus and return the handset in good working condition along with the original charger, box, and accessories (all in working condition).