Moto G5 Plus final specifications and prices leaked, MWC 2017 launch expected

Of late, the next generation Moto G phones have been doing rounds on the internet. Sometimes, the press images of the smartphone were allegedly disclosed and sometimes, the possible specs of the device have been revealed.

Well today, we have the complete specs of the device courtesy CPU-Z. Moreover, given the fact that the specs are listed on CPU-Z, we can be sure that these will be the final specifications of the device. So, without wasting anytime let’s see what the Moto G5 Plus has under its sleeves to offer.

Also Read: Moto G5 Plus with Snapdragon 625 SoC spotted in Indonesia ahead of its launch at MWC 2017

In-line with the earlier rumors, the Moto G5 Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display. A 12MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera will take care of the imaging department.

Also Read: Moto G5 Plus press images leaked

Of course, the device will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Although not listed, a 3,100mAh battery is expected to provide the juice.

As per the pricing, the Moto G5 Plus is expected to be priced around USD 300 (approximately Rs. 20,437), and the normal Moto G5 should come with a price tag of USD 250 (approximately Rs. 17,031).

Source