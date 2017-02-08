Moto G5 Plus image leaked ahead of the launch

The Internet has witnessed a lot of buzz about the upcoming Moto G5 Plus lately. Adding on to the rumor mill, a few specifications about Moto G5 Plus gets leaked online now.

It's just a few hours ago that a post on Reddit grabbed attention after an image of a Motorola device with a plastic cover got leaked. Although the picture didn't showcase the name of the device and states the name to be "Moto $". Well, if rumors surfacing the web are to be believed its leaked image is that of the talked about upcoming Moto G5 Plus.

About the specifications, the Moto G5 Plus will sport a 5.2inch Full HD display, below which will be a fingerprint scanner. Other than the display, the camera features were also leaked.

ALSO READ: What if Motorola launches Moto G5 Plus with these rumored specs?

In terms of optics, the upcoming Moto G5 Plus will come packed with a 12MP rear camera, which is supposedly a "rapid focus camera". However, the smartphone, as we reported earlier may fit a 5MP selfie shooter.

Moving ahead, the Moto G5 Plus is rumored to be equipped with a Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity, which can be further expanded with a microSD card.

Talking about then battery, the Moto G5 Plus will extract its power from a 3,000mAh battery which is expected to come with a fast charging technology.

ALSO READ: Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus: price, specs and launch date

Further rumors suggest that the upcoming Moto G5 Plus is expected to priced at BLR 1499, which when calculated in INR comes around Rs. 32,132. It should be noted that these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt and the smartphone hasn't confirmed any of it yet.