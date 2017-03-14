Moto G5 Plus is releasing today in India; Watch it live from here

Late last month, Motorola owned by Lenovo announced the Moto G5 Plus at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Within a few days, it was confirmed that the device will be released in India on March 15 as the country is one of the significant markets for the company.

The wait is over for the Motorola fans as the G5 Plus is releasing today. The company will be hosting an event today at 12:15 PM and is also live streaming the same for the fans across the world to keep a track of the same. This smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart while its predecessors were exclusive to Amazon. Motorola India has been teasing the release on its Twitter handle frequently.

If you are interested in watching the live streaming of the Moto G5 Plus, you can take a look at the video below.

To recap on the specs, the Moto G5 Plus boots on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is fitted with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, there lies an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. The device comes in different RAM and storage capacities such as 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. There is expandable storage support in all these variants of the phone.

The imaging department of the Moto G5 Plus comprises of a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facer as well. The other goodies on board include GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. We expect the Moto G5 Plus to be priced competitively and we need to wait to know more on this front.