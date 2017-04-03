Moto G5 Plus is now available in US market

Moto G5 Plus which was announced at the Mobile World Congress this year has successfully gained the attention of many Moto phone lovers. People all around the globe were eagerly waiting to get this budget-friendly smartphone whose design and features are more attractive.

Now, as a surprise, this device is made available in US market through several retail channels. According to the recent reports, Moto G5 Plus have been stocked up by all major retailers and carrier services of America in order to meet the demand of anticipated US buyers. That is, it is made available on various major e-retailers such as Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, Newegg and few more.

The 5.2-inch variant smartphone is priced at US$ 299 whereas, the cheaper version of the same phone with a lower memory capacity of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is made available at the price of US $229.99.

If this memory seems lesser for you, then you can opt for the higher version of the same device which offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you are an Amazon Prime user, then you can buy this smartphone at an even lesser price.

To recall the specification, this phone is powered by Snapdragon 625 processor. With a battery capacity of 3000mAh, it is more than enough to use the phone with no issues. Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP rear camera with dual LED flash and a front-facing selfie camera of 5MP.

It also comes with a fingerprint sensor along with other sensors such as accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope. With an elegant design made up of a metal/plastic body with water repellent nano coating, this phone comes with two color options - Lunar Gray and Fine Gold.