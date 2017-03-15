Moto G5 Plus launched with Android 7.0 Nougat and Fingerprint scanner

Lenovo launched the G5 Plus in India at a price tag of Rs.14999 today. This device is expected to be available in the country this midnight and exclusive to Flipkart.

As in the case with most of the Moto G phones, this new phone will also offer top specs with comparatively affordable prices. When it comes to hardware, as mentioned earlier, Moto G5 Plus is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of memory capacity. It also supports expandable storage of up to 128GB.

It is the first Moto G series smartphone to feature a metal unibody design. Similar to the Moto G4 Plus, this Plus variant is having a fingerprint sensor at the front. It also features 12MP of Primary camera on the front board. With 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display, it is powered by a Non-removable Li-Ion 3,000mAh battery similar to the previous generation models. So, there's a huge battery to back the device.

G5 Plus smartphone features a USB Type-C port in terms of connectivity and has a 5MP of secondary camera with 4K video recording. Also, the handsets will boot Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and supports dual SIM.

It is available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold color. As mentioned earlier, the pricing starts at Rs.14999 for 3GB RAM + 16GB storage variant whereas 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs.16999.