Moto G5 and G5 Plus listing spotted prior to official announcement

Motorola is circulating in several leaks lately as it seems to be geared up to announce the Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones at the upcoming MWC 2017 in late February.

We already know the alleged price point at which the upcoming Motorola smartphones might sell at. Now Bemol, a Brazilian retailer, has listed both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus before the official announcement. We believe that these will be just placeholders that might change as soon as the phones are unveiled.

It is worth mentioning that the both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are likely to sell at BRL 1099 (approx. Rs. 23,743) and BRL 1499 (approx. Rs. 32,132) respectively.

Going by the existing rumors, the Moto G5 is rumored to equip a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity that can be expanded using a micro SD card. Also, the device is said to be powered by a 3,000mAh battery with support for Turbo Charge. The Moto G5 is believed to flaunt a 5-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution and support NFC and Android Pay as well.

Talking about the Moto G5 Plus, the smartphone will be a larger variant with a 5.5-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. The processor, RAM, and storage are speculated to be similar to the ones that the Moto G5 will feature. The bigger variant is claimed to sport a bigger 3,100mAh battery with Turbo Charge as well. There is a rumor that a 3GB RAM model of the smartphone could be launch in select markets.

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are claimed to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and the Brazilian retailer also confirms that these phones will arrive in two color options - Black and Gold.