Moto G5 Plus live images hit the web showing metal body at its rear

Lenovo is all set to unveil the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 on February 26 in Barcelona. The previous leaks have revealed the alleged specs and pricing of these unannounced phones.

Now a new set of live images have been leaked and these are claimed to show the metal rear panel of the Moto G5 Plus. This leaves us with an impression that the Moto G5 Plus might sport a unibody design. A few more leaked images show the smartphone's screen turned on ahead of its launch.

Going by the image that shows the metallic rear panel, the camera sensor appears to be circular and the Moto logo seems to be in the middle of the back panel. Another leaked image shows the smartphone's front panel image that adds credibility to the previous reports of a physical home button below the display. The latest leak tips that the Moto G5 Plus might run stock Android along with some software enhancements.

Talking about the specifications, the Moto G5 Plus is expected to flaunt a 5.2-inch display and employ a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor under its hood. There seems to be 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage space in the smartphone. Booting Android 7.0 Nougat, the device might be fueled by a 3,000mAh battery along with Turbo Power for fast charging.

Imaging wise, the smartphone is believed to arrive with a 12MP rapid focus rear snapper, NFC, and a fingerprint scanner as well. There could be Moto-specific features such as Moto Display, Moto Assist, and Moto Actions. Besides this, Lenovo will also launch the Moto G5 with slightly downgraded specs.

