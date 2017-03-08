Moto G5 Plus India release pegged for March 15; will be a Flipkart exclusive

Late last month, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus were unveiled at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Soon after their announcement, Moto India had confirmed that the bigger variant will be launched in India on March 15.

We're sending a whole lot of love your way @Flipkart. Make way for the ultimate #MotoG5Plus! It is time to #Uncompromise! pic.twitter.com/QQ0i3jkWOR — Moto India (@Moto_IND) March 7, 2017

With just a week's time for the release of the Moto G5 Plus, now there is another info regarding the availability of the smartphone. Moto India took it to Twitter to announce that the Moto G5 Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart. The e-commerce portal too affirmed the takeover of the G series this time. If you don't remember, the Moto G4 and G4 Plus launched last year were exclusive to Amazon India.

The Moto G5 Plus is the larger and more powerful version of the duo. The device bestows a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and employs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The G5 Plus comes in different variants - 2GB/3GB RAM with 32GB of default memory and 4GB RAM with 64GB of default memory. Both these variants have expandable storage support up to 128GB.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone comes with a 12MP rear camera with support for 4K video recording and a 5MP selfie camera too. The other aspects of the Moto G5 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Motorola announces Moto G5 and G5 Plus at MWC 2017What is known apart from the March 15 release is that the Moto G5 Plus will be available in Fine Gold and Lunar Gray color options. Though the pricing information will be announced by the company at the time of its launch, we expect it to be competitively priced as its predecessor.