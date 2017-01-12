Moto G5 Plus press images leaked

Moto G5 Plus’s leaked press images reveal a design in-line with earlier rumors.

By:

Just a couple of days ago, live images of the upcoming Moto G5 Plus were caught in the wild. And now, we have the press images of the same courtesy a Weibo user.

Moto G5 Plus press images leaked

What's believed to be the press image of the Moto G5 Plus was posted on Weibo by a Chinese user which reveals a design in-line with earlier leaks and rumors.

According to the earlier rumors, the smartphone will be debut in March. The company is believed to offer two color options - Silver and Gold for the Moto G5 Plus.

Rumored specs include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 chipset along with drone 506 GPU to take care of the graphics. It is also rumored to pack 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space.

The imaging department will be taken care of by a 13MP and 5MP camera at the back and front respectively.

Source



