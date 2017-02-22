Moto G5 Plus render for Verizon leaks on Twitter

Looks like Moto G5 Plus is coming to Verizon. According to the latest tweet by Evan Blass, the smartphone will be available on Verizon and with this information, he has also shared a render depicting what he claims is Verizon's Moto G5 Plus.

However, the new leaked render of the smartphone seems to resemble the non-carrier variant spotted in some of the previously leaked images. While not much difference can be noticed the device appears to be free of Verizon's ubiquitous branding. That surprising.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus official renders are out along with complete specifications

On the other hand, assuming it is Verizon's Moto G5 Plus, the smartphone could mostly share the same features as the international variant of the device. So the smartphone should accommodate a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels. It should also come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 System-on-Chip housing eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, along with the Adreno 506 graphics chip and 2GB of RAM.

Earlier leaks and rumors have suggested that the handset will sport a 12-megapixel rear-facing sensor complete with a dual-LED flash, while a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The Moto G5 Plus is also expected to feature 64GB of internal storage, which again based on rumors could be expandable through a microSD card. Some other features of the phone might include a 3,000 mAh battery with TurboPower charging support, as well as Android 7.0 Nougat which the smartphone is expected to run out of the box.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 Plus live images hit the web showing metal body at its rear

Besides, it will be interesting to see Verizon Wireless releasing the Moto G5 Plus as the company has usually stayed away from the Moto G series previously. If it does release the device it will happen only after the international variant hits the market.

All in all, the smartphone should be officially unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, which will begin on February 27.