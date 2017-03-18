Moto G5 Plus sales create record on Flipkart; thanks to BuyBack Guarantee programme

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best smartphones in the mid-range market. The device was released exclusively via Flipkart at a price of Rs. 14,999 on March 15.

It appears like the Moto G5 Plus sales have created a record on Flipkart. The retailer has sent out press releases that the smartphone was sold at a rate of more than 50 units per minute. The 3GB RAM of the Moto G5 Plus with 16GB storage capacity went out of stock in the first few minutes itself. Customers were drawn towards this smartphone by the exclusive product exchange program announced by Flipkart.

The retailer announced the BuyBack Guarantee program, which is exclusive to the Moto G5 Plus. Under this program, the buyers of this phone can get a significant discount of Rs. 7,000 on the smartphone if they exchange it within six months of the purchase. This BuyBack Guarantee is applicable only to those who purchase the Motorola phone within March 31, 2017. They can also get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,500 off while buying the Moto G5 Plus.

Notably, most customers who have already received their ordered Moto G5 Plus have given a 5-star rating for the smartphone. Over 90% of the ratings have the 5-star rating. And, more than half the Moto G5 Plus buyers taken advantage of the affordability programs such as exchange offer, no cost EMI, and BuyBack Guarantee offered by Flipkart. These offers that the retailer has come up with make the premium brands affordable for the buyers.