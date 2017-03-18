Moto G5 Plus receives first software update soon after its release

The Moto G5 Plus is less than a month old and has been released only a few days back. So soon, this phone has received its first software update.

A few units of the Moto G5 Plus in Brazil have started receiving the software update. The update is claimed to pack a slew of fixes and improvements including a fix to enhance the audio quality of the videos shot using the phone's camera. It is also said to bring stability improvements to the phone. Notably, not all the bug fixes and enhancements are detailed in the official changelog of the Moto G5 Plus update.

On installing the latest update, the software version of the handset will be changed to NPN25.137-33. Remember that it is a beefy update weighing around 280MB. It is an OTA (over-the-air) update, so it will be rolled out only in phases. The users of Moto G5 Plus will be notified about the update when it is ready. The impatient users can also check for the same manually from Settings → About device → Software Updates. Notably, this update might take around 10 to 15 minutes to get downloaded and installed on the Moto G5 Plus.

To remind you of the Moto G5 Plus, this smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart in India. It is priced starting Rs. 14,999. The retailer has announced the buyback guarantee program as well for this phone assuring the buyers a fixed discount when they exchange their phone within six to eight months.