Moto G5 Plus gets an update for bug fixes and improvements

Lenovo unveiled the Moto G5 Plus smartphone in February at the MWC 2017 and released the same in India sometime in March. The device that is exclusive to Flipkart has now received an update with the version NPN25.137-67.

This new update brings many new features such as stability, bug fixes, and improvements to the audio while capturing videos. The update is a 215MB package, so it can be downloaded via both Wi-Fi and mobile data. It is an OTA update and the users of the Moto G5 Plus will be notified of the same via push notifications once their smartphone is eligible to receive the update. The update has started rolling out to the Moto G5 Plus and all the units will get it in batches.

Also read: Moto G5 Plus First Impressions

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Fixes noise during video recording Some users of the Moto G5 Plus had complained regarding the noise while recording videos. It looks like the company has taken the step to resolve this issue by rolling out this latest update. Besides the audio quality while recording videos, the update also brings about improvements in stability and data traffic. New icon in the notification bar In the Lenovo Forums, a thread related to this update suggests that users can get a new 4G icon in the notification bar instead of the 4G VoLTE. Moto G5 Plus specs Specs wise, the Moto G5 Plus flaunts a metal build with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display topped with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto G5 Plus boasts of a 12MP main snapper with f/1.7 aperture and dual-tone LED flash and has a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source