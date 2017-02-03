Moto G5 Plus wallpaper and default ringtones leak, download them on your phone

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are appearing in leaks and speculations almost every day. Today, the Moto G5 Plus is in the headlines for a different kind of leak. The earlier leaks revealed the possible looks and specifications of the smartphone, but the latest one will let you get the Moto G5 Plus experience on your current phone itself.

We say so as the Moto G5 Plus' ringtones and wallpaper have been leaked and these can be downloaded on your phone to make it look and feel like the upcoming smartphone without actually buying it. Lenovo is expected to announce the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at the Mobile World Congress 2017 later this month and release these phones soon after their launch.

If you can't wait to know what Lenovo has to roll out its sleeves at the upcoming major tech event, you can get the alleged stock wallpaper and a couple of the stock ringtones those have hit the web. Notably, the wallpapers of the Moto G5 Plus seems to be a close-up shot of feathers and the ringtones are of "Hello" and "Moto" titles.

To remind of you the rumored specs, the Moto G5 Plus is likely to feature a 5.5-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution and use a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The recently leaked photos of the alleged smartphone make us believe that the Moto G5 Plus might flaunt a design that is similar to that of the Moto Z Force.

