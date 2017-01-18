Moto G5 Plus with Snapdragon 625 SoC spotted in Indonesia ahead of its launch at MWC 2017

Just a few days ago Lenovo, the Chinese smartphone maker had sent out media invites for an event scheduled on February 26 at the MWC 2017. From the invite, it is clear that the company will launch a Moto phone. Moreover, given the fact that the Moto G5 and G5 Plus were subjected to continuous leaks in the recent past, the device in question is none other than the 5th Generation Moto G and the Moto G Plus smartphones.

Although the media invite didn’t reveal much about the handsets, the bigger 'Plus’ variant was spotted paying a visit to TKDN, an Indonesian Telecom Agency revealing some of the key specs of the handset.

Also Read: Moto G5 Plus press images leaked

Leaked specs reveal the inclusion of Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU to take care of the graphics. As per the listing, it will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, and fingerprint scanner. The entire package will be backed by a 3,100mAh battery.

As per the design, it is still not clear if the device will feature a metal body or will stick to the plastic design. But, considering the fact that the mid-range Moto M came with a metal design, we expect the same to be the case with the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus.

Both the smartphones are expected to be launched at the MWC 2017 and may hit the Indian shores in the month of March.

Source