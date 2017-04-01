Moto G5 will be released on April 4 as an Amazon exclusive

At the MWC 2017, both the Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones were unveiled. Following the same, the Plus variant was released in India on March 15 at Rs. 14,999 as a Flipkart exclusive.

Now, it looks like it is time for the Indian Moto G fans to get their hands on the Moto G5 as well. The company has started sending invites for an event to be hosted on April 4 in New Delhi. At the event, they will release the Moto G5 in India. While its availability is not confirmed officially, the Twitter handle states that the G5 will be exclusive to Amazon. The company is also posting tweets regarding the same.

The Moto G5 bestows a 5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. The smartphone comes in different variants - 2GB/3GB RAM with 16GB of default memory that can be expanded up to 128GB.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone comes with a 13MP rear camera with support for FHD 1080p video recording, dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. There is a 5MP selfie camera as well. The other aspects of the Moto G5 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a 2800mAh battery.

What we know apart from the April 4 release date is that the Moto G5 Plus will be available in Fine Gold and Lunar Gray color options and that it will be an Amazon exclusive. Though the pricing information will be announced by the company at the time of its launch. We can get more details on Tuesday.