Moto G5 Sapphire blue color goes on sale in UK

The Sapphire blue colored Moto G5, spotted online earlier this month is now said to available in the UK for purchase. This phone was launched in both Fine Gold and Lunar Grey color option at the Mobile World Congress which was held last month. Later, rumors started pouring regarding blue color variant of the same phone.

Now, buyers in the UK can purchase this blue colored device exclusively via O2. This information has been put up on their website with a small message below stating clearly that " Get it in Sapphire Blue: only on O2." One can either switch to O2 or can upgrade it if they are O2 customers by paying the $19 per month along with their monthly phone bill cost.

With the upfront cost of £139.99 for this phone with a preferred prepaid tariff, one can opt for pre-paid plan as well. In terms of specifications, the phone will come with a 5-inch Full HD display having a resolution of 1980 x 1080 pixels. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the phone features a regular 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera.

It is said to have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded further up to 128GB using microSD card slot. The device will have a removable battery of 2800 mAh along with 10W rapid charger option.

The Moto G5 Plus is also rumored to have this blue version, although the information regarding its launch date is unclear. As of now, the availability of Sapphire blue colored Moto G5 in other markets is not yet known. But it is clear that G5 smartphone will be launched in Indian market on April 4th and exclusively on Amazon.