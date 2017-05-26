Moto G5S Plus hands-on images leaked

Lenovo-owned company Motorola looks set to launch some new smartphones in the market soon. While the rumor mill has been filled with numerous smartphones like the Moto G5s and G5s Plus, or the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play it shouldn't be long before the company announces these smartphones.

Having said that, one of the smartphones Moto G5S Plus images have just leaked online on Weibo. The leaked images show more or less the final version of the upcoming smartphone and at the same time it also reveals some key features of the smartphone.

Well, the device shown in the image comes in a gray matte color. The overall design of the smartphone shown in the new leak is very similar to the renders of the handset that appeared online earlier this week.

Another key thing that we can make out from the leaked images is that the smartphone is running on the latest version of Android that is Nougat 7.1.1.

While the subject of the latest leak may also be the Moto G5S, one differentiating factor between the two models is their primary camera setup as the Moto G5S Plus is said to be the first Motorola Mobility-made handset with a dual-lens rear camera with a dual-LED flash unit, while its smaller and somewhat cheaper counterpart should sport a conventional single-lens main camera setup.

That is all we can make out from today's leak. However, more information should be revealed in the coming days. Several key industry experts have suggested that Motorola could announce the Moto G5S Plus in early June.

Meanwhile, Motorola has just posted a video or more likely a teaser on it official YouTube channel also.

While the video doesn't clearly reveal which smartphone the company is talking about we are guessing it could be the rumored Moto G5s which has been doing rounds in the rumor mill lately. However, it could be an entirely a new smartphone altogether.

Coming back to the teaser, Motorola has cleverly shot the film and the company has managed to keep things a secret. On the other hand, the 12 second video does talk about the screen and speaker of a smartphone. And from this we are guessing that the new smartphone will probably feature a better display as well as have improved speakers.

And there's more, the company has given the tagline 'Hello #Smarterphone'. This could also mean that the new smartphone will come with enhanced features or it could also be that the smartphone could feature some AI technology.

Apart from that at the end of the video, the company says 'goodbye struggles.' Basically, Motorola is being sarcastic in this case saying that some smartphones either fail to provide good displays or speakers. So the company might be saying that the new phone will solve this issue and provide a one stop solution with the new smartphone.

However it is too early to say anything firmly with such little information and the video just doesn't reveal much. So we are just making assumptions right now.