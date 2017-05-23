Moto G5S renders show full-metal body and Moto G5-like design

Motorola owned by Lenovo seems to be working pretty hard on releasing an array of new smartphones this year. Previously, a leaked presentation showed that the company is working five different smartphone lineups.

Of these upcoming smartphones, the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force have been hitting the headlines almost every day, tipping that their launch date is approaching soon. The Moto C and Moto C Plus entry-level smartphones have already been announced soon after the leaked presentation saw the light of the day. Now, a recent report has managed to get some images of the alleged Moto G5S from a trusted source.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Moto G5-like design The Moto G5S images those have been posted by the source shows that the smartphone in three color options - Grey, Gold, and Blue. The design at the front seems to be almost similar to that of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. There is a front-facing fingerprint sensor below the screen and a moto logo between the top of the screen and the earpiece. Even the rear back seems to be pretty close to that of the Moto G5 lineup. Full-metal design The Moto G5S seems to feature a full-metal design while the already announced Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus have an aluminum back plate and plastic sides. Eventually, it looks like the upcoming Moto G5S could be a more high-end device. The all-metal build results in antenna cutouts at the top and bottom of the smartphone. Potential Moto G5S specs The leaked presentation showed that the Moto G5S will boast a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display while the Moto G5S Plus will feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. For now, the details regarding the smartphone's price and launch date are not announced by the company.

