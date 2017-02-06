Moto M Grey variant to go on sale today in India at 12PM exclusively on Flipkart

Launched back in December 2016, Moto M Grey color variant will be up for sale India, starting today 12 PM. The smartphone was available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart. Lenovo had announced Moto M in two other color versions which include - Gold and Silver.

To recall, Moto M is the first ever smartphone that sports an all-metal body. As per the display, the handset comes packed with a 5.5-inch IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. Further running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, Moto M is powered by the 2.2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor under the hood.

On the camera front, the new Motorola handset packs a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. However, further talking about the connectivity options, Moto M includes - Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto M is available in two storage variants, wherein one features a 32GB storage unit with 3GB RAM, whereas the other comes packed with a 64GB memory space with 4GB RAM. The storage capacity can be further expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card.