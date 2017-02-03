Moto M now available in a suave grey variant exclusively on Flipkart

Motorola has just announced that its Moto M smartphone will now be available in a suave grey variant, exclusively on Flipkart, starting 6th February, 2017, 12 noon.

The Moto M is currently available in Gold and Silver color variants, priced at INR 15,999 and INR 17,999 in 32GB & 64GB storage options. With the grey variant going on sale from the 6th Feb, Motorola is giving its consumers a choice of 6 variants.

To make it easier for consumers to flaunt their style, Flipkart is running a special exchange offer where you can exchange your old smartphone for the new Moto M and get up to Rs. 15,000 off. And there are also easy EMI options available starting at INR 873/month.

Power Meets Style

With its full-metal unibody and 13.97cm (5.5) Full HD display, Moto M offers an elegant design and a display that's perfect for viewing photos and movies. It comes powered by 2.2 GHz Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, along with a 64GB of storage built.

Dolby Atmos-Powered Immersive Premium Sound

With a Dolby Atmos powered rear speaker, Moto M has a good quality audio output. Bring your favorite music and movies to life with amazing clarity, richness, power, and depth.

Camera

Moto M offers a 16MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. With a dynamic Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, it automatically adjusts skin tones with consistent, vibrant colors. The 8MP selfie camera has a beautification mode and other filters for better selfies.

Fingerprint sensor

Instantly unlock your phone with the ultra-fast fingerprint sensor, making your password as unique as you are. With Moto M, simply touch the fingerprint reader and it instantly wakes up your phone, conveniently unlocking it at the same time.

Nano-coating

Water-repellent nano-coating on Moto M protects it against spills and splashes, both inside and out, so you never have to worry about a little water while sitting poolside or a bit of drizzle getting in your way.

Battery

The Moto M will let you play music and videos all day and all night without worrying about battery life, thanks to its whopping 3050 mAh battery. And when it's time to power up, you don't need to slow down. Moto M includes the 10W rapid charger to get you going quickly.