Moto M offline availability reportedly debuts in India

The Moto M was launched in India in December 2016. After almost six months, the device has now been made available via the offline stores.

So long, the Moto M was exclusively available via the online retailer Flipkart. The device was launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 15,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity priced at Rs. 17,999.

A recent report by Gadgets360 claims that the Moto M offline availability debuts in the country. However, Motorola is yet to confirm the same.

The Moto M has a metal unibody design and narrow edges despite being a mid-range smartphone. Notably, the Moto M is the first smartphone from the company to flaunt a metal unibody build at this price point.

The device bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass. Under its hood, the Moto M boasts of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 SoC. Both the variants mentioned above support expandable storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the device comes with a 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with inbuilt Beauty Mode. The device packs in connectivity features including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM support.

Running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, the smartphone can be upgraded to Android Nougat OS. A 3050mAh battery keeps the lights turned on rendering a decent battery life to the Moto M.