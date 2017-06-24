Moto M special edition with bundled accessories coming soon

The Moto M is the first metal-bodied mid-range smartphone that was launched by the company. Now, it looks like the smartphone is all set to get a special edition variant.

We say as a new leak from Motorola Fans shows the Moto M in a special new packaging. This image is making the rounds all over the internet. Wondering what's new in this special edition of Moto M? Well, it seems like this variant of the device will get a few accessories along with the device.

To be specific, the Moto M special edition is likely to bundle a pair of JBL headphones and a Moto labeled case. It is said that the special edition device will be exclusive only to the Chinese market as the smartphone was a massive hit in the country. However, the possibilities for this special edition Moto M to be launched in the Asian markets cannot be ruled out.

Of course, we can be certain about this only with an official confirmation from Motorola regarding the Moto M special edition. Until then we need to consider this as a dose of skepticism. One thing we can expect is that the specifications of the special edition model could be the same as the original one.

To refresh on the specifications of the Moto M, the smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and runs on a MediaTek Helio P10/P15 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM. The storage capacity is either 32GB or 64GB. The other goodies on board the Moto M include Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, a 16P main snapper, an 8MP selfie camera and a 3050mAh battery.