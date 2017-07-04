Moto M with smaller 4.6-inch screen and 4GB RAM spotted

Motorola seems to be working on a new variant of Moto M smartphone that was launched in India in December 2016. Listed on GFXbench.com, the new smartphone is not the Moto M2, but a smaller variant of the original Moto M which sports a large 5.5-inch screen.

As per the listing on GFXBench.com, the new Moto M will feature a smaller 4.6-inch Full HD screen and runs the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Motorola is quite particular about the underlying OS and we believe the dated OS might just be for testing purpose. The company might release the final product with the latest Android 7.0 Nougat.

The listing unveils that the company might launch the new Moto M in two variants, one powered by a MediaTek MT6755 chipset and the other with a MediaTek MT6755T SoC. Both the handsets will have 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

As far as camera is concerned, the leaked smartphone listing reveals that the handset will feature a 16-MP rear camera along with an 8MP selfie snapper.

As Moto M was priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant, we expect the company to price the upcoming Moto M in sub Rs. 12K price-point if it ever launched in the Indian market. As of now Moto G5 Plus and Moto M are taking care of mid-range category from the house of Motorola.

The company has also recently launched Moto Z2 Play at a price of Rs. 27,999 in India. The smartphone features a sleek metal design and supports the entire range of Moto Mods. You can read about the smartphone in detail by clicking on this link.

Meanwhile stay tuned on GIZBOT for more on new Moto M.

