Moto M2 with MediaTek Helio P20, 6 GB RAM could launch in October

Lately, popular leakster Andre Yatim has been dropping hints about many Moto smartphones. Yesterday he said that Motorola Moto M2, which is the successor of last year's Moto M, will be launching in October 2017.

As with all the leaks, you are ought to take this one with a pinch of salt. We have seen the same leakster coming with inaccurate information before. Anyway, coming back to Moto M2, it is said to launch in more markets this year. Yatim has further revealed some of the key specs of the alleged device. According to his tweet, the Moto M2 will sport a 5.5-inch FHD display like its predecessor.

The smartphone is believed to come in two memory variants: one with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB of native storage. Under the hood, the Moto M2 will be powered by a cutting edge MediaTek processor. Other than that, the leakster hasn't revealed any more specs.

#motorola #motoM2 to be available in more markets, with cutting edge @MediaTek processors, by OCT 2017. 5.5FHD, 4/6GB RAM + 32/64GB. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) July 2, 2017

However, to remind you, recently a handset bearing the model number Lenovo XT1920-3 was spotted on Geekbench. It is being presumed that the Lenovo XT1920-3 is none other than the Moto M2. The benchmark listing revealed that the device will be powered by a Deca-core Helio P20 MediaTek MT6797 chipset along with 4GB of RAM.

On the software front, the alleged Moto M2 was listed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

As for the Geekbench results, the XT-1902-03 has scored 1163 on the single-core test, and 4836 for the multi-core test. And we must say that the scores are a vast improvement over the Moto M's Geekbench scores of 741 and 2487 respectively.

Currently, we are not that sure about the information but we are expecting more details to pop up in the coming days.