Moto X (2017) key specs revealed by secret presentation; to have its own AI assistant

Last year, Motorola-owned by Lenovo skipped the Moto X flagship lineup and announced the Moto Z smartphones. But in 2017, it looks like the Moto X series is back as the alleged Moto X 2017 has been leaked several times since the debut of this year.

Yesterday, the upcoming Motorola flagship - Moto X 20178 has been allegedly spotted during a leaked presentation in China. The device was during a leaked presentation showing the most awaited model in China. Until there is an official confirmation from the company regarding this, we need to consider the same as a pinch of salt. But, the 9-second video during the presentation reveals a lot about the smartphone that we can't stop discussing about it.

Key specs were revealed The presentation shows that the Moto X (2017) will arrive with a 5.5-inch display that is pretty standard for most smartphones. Under its hood, the device is said to feature a Snapdragon 600 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity. The battery capacity is said to be a 3800mAh unit that has support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge as well. Also read: Moto X (2017) shown in Motorola's video IP68 rating Besides revealing the key specifications of the smartphone, the Moto X (2017)'s short video clip also seems to mention about the front-facing fingerprint sensor, the presence of the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a full metallic build, and laser autofocus along with the rear snapper. Moto X (2017) to have its own assistant Similar to the recent Samsung flagship smartphones those came with the company's own Bixbo AI assistant, the Moto X (2017) is also believed to arrive with its own AI assistant. We might hear more about this in the coming days.

