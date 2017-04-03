Moto X (2017) render leaks in gold; Complete specs are out

Lately, we have been witnessing a lot of leaks and speculations about the Moto X (2017). These make us believe that the alleged flagship smartphone's announcement is approaching soon.

Last week, four alleged images of the Moto X (2017) hit the web and tipped that it would be a mid-range smartphone. Now, a new press render of the smartphone has leaked online showing the golden color variant. This render shows both the front and back of the smartphone. In addition to shedding light on the possible design, the recent leak has also revealed the potential specifications of the Moto X (2017).

From the leaked render, it looks like the Moto X (2017) will arrive with LED flash next to the selfie camera, an oblong-shaped physical home button below the display, and antenna bands at the top and bottom edges of the rear panel.

On the rear panel, you can see the batwing Motorola logo. The circular dual camera setup is located above it along with a dual-tone LED flash. This smartphone might not be compatible with the Moto Mods accessories as there seem to be no pins to connect them to it. Design wise, it looks like the Moto X (2017) is similar to the newly launched Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

Going by the information from Roland Quandt, a renowned leakster, the Moto X (2017) could be codenamed Sanders and arrive with the model number XT180x. Talking about the specs, it is believed to arrive with a Snapdragon 625 SoC, tipping that it is a mid-ranger. The other specs that are rumored to be seen in the Moto X (2017) include 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity, and dual 13MP camera units at its rear. The other aspects of the Moto X (2017) are not known for now.

