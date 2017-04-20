Moto X (2017) hands-on images leaked: Reveals design, specs and more

After announcing the most anticipated Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones, now the company is into the development of other Motorola devices. Among those devices, the mid-range Moto X (2017) is taking up most of the internet space.

Several leaked images of this phone were making debut last month. Now some more hands-on images of the alleged phone have surfaced online. These new images reveal almost all the specs of the smartphone. This adds to the other speculations which were leaked before. If we put all this leaks and rumors together, we can visualize the final design of the phone.

Moto X (2017) comes with 32GB native storage One leaked images give us an information regarding the storage space and processor integrated into the phone. If you look carefully, you can find that the phone comes with 32 GB of inbuilt storage, 4 GB of RAM and MSM8953 CPU. This CPU is nothing but Snapdragon 625 chipset. Some earlier rumors do say that the storage space can be expanded further through microSD card slot. The fingerprint sensor embedded below the display It looks like Moto X (2017) is going to have a similar look as Moto G5 phone which was launched this year. You can see an oblong-shaped physical Home button in the front and also fingerprint sensor located below the display. This smartphone was rumored to have a 5.5-inch full HD screen. Also Read: Moto Z Force to bring back the headphone jack Boasts dual rear camera According to this leaked image, the phone is expected to come with the dual camera setup along with a dual-LED flash on the rear. One can also see Motorola's batwing logo below it. No pins are given at the rear side of the device to connect any Moto Mods accessory.

The previous rumors also suggested the same. No information is revealed about selfie shooter yet. But as per the old leaks, it may come with LED flash feature. Includes audio jack The leaked image showing top portion of the phone shows the 3.5mm audio jack present on it. If you observe the bottom side, you can understand that the phone has microUSB port and an external speaker option. Also Read: Moto C photo leaks online : Specs known so far Appears Gray in color It is clear that the Moto X (2017) smartphone will include the gray color option as well. Before there was a similar leak showing the golden color variant of the phone. We should wait and see whether some other color options will be added to this phone.

The price information is not yet known, though we know it will be a mid-range model, like the other devices - Moto E4, E4 Plus, Moto C, Moto Z2, and Z2 Plus. Lenovo may announce this smartphone very soon.

