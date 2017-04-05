Moto X (2017) and a mysterious smartphone shown in Motorola’s video

Motorola is celebrating 44 years of cellular mobility and Moto USA has added a video for the purpose on its official YouTube channel. This video has become the reason for a speculation related to the Moto X (2017).

The video added by Moto USA showcases many Motorola phones ranging from the oldest flip phones to the most recent Moto G5 smartphone. Of these models, one of the Motorola smartphones shown for a glimpse looks like that alleged Moto X (2017). Of these phones, the alleged Blue colored smartphone appears to be the Moto G5 but the antenna band arrangement looks different tipping that it could be the Moto X (2017).

If you don't remember, one of the recent leaks suggested that the Moto X (2017) looks similar to the Moto G5 except for a few differences. Notably, the Moto X is said to arrive with a dual camera setup, but the handset spotted in the video seems to have a single camera module. The video shows the speaker grille at the rear of the smartphone, which is not in line with what we saw in the previously leaked images of the alleged smartphone.

Along with the Moto X (2017), the video has also tipped at a white colored mysterious Motorola smartphone. The back of the phone shows rear-facing speakers. None of the other details about these smartphones are known for now.

A few days back, the Twitter-based leakster Roland Quandt tweeted that the Moto X 2017 will be launched with the codename Sanders and codename XT180x. He also mentioned a mysterious smartphone with the codename Albus boasting a 12MP camera, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. This one is somewhat related to the Moto Z Play, he added.

