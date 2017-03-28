Alleged Moto X (2017) photos leak; expected to have mid-range specs

It was in 2015 that Motorola announced the Moto X smartphone. Last year, the company unveiled the Moto Z lineup of flagship phones with Moto Mods and it was speculated that it will replace the Moto X lineup.

However, this doesn't seem to be the case as we have come across photos of an alleged Motorola phone likely to be the Moto X (2017). A set of four photos of the phone has been leaked with the model number XT1801. These photos come from the popular leakster +HelloMotoHK on Google+, but the same has ben taken down. This suggests that we can see the launch of a new Moto X smartphone sometime this year.

The leaked images show the alleged Moto X (2017) prototype featuring a curved metallic chassis and similar looks as the Moto G5. It looks like there will be a 5.5-inch display on the Moto X and a front-facing fingerprint sensor that is actually embedded on the home button as in the Moto G5 and G5 Plus phones. While there is no further details, it looks like the screen will have FHD 1080p resolution. The seflie camera at the front of the alleged Moto X prototype is accompanied by LED flash as well.

Talking about the rear panel, there seems to be antennae lines at both the top and bottom of the phone. The rear camera seems to be a curricular module, but one of the images show a dual-rear camera setup with dual-tone flash as well. The rear lacks pins to attach the Moto Mods accessories and there is a unique batwing logo below the camera module.

When it comes to the other specs, the Moto X (2017) is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is a mid-range SoC. This processor is said to be teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB of native storage capacity. Until there is a confirmation from the company, these photos have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

