Moto X Play confirmed to get Nougat update by January end

Last month we spotted the Moto X Play, the company’s mid-range offering from 2015 on GFXBench running Android 7.1 Nougat indicating that the device will be getting a Nougat update anytime soon.

It turns out, the device will get to taste the sweetness of Nougat this month itself as the company revealed that the update will be rolled out to Moto X Play by the end of January, while clearing a user’s a query on its Twitter handle (Moto Deutschland, Germany). This means the Nougat update will start hitting the Moto X Play handsets first in Europe and then other markets.

Also, currently it is not clear if the company will roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat or the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update as we have spotted the device running the latter. Nevertheless, it’s getting the latest Android OS quite early in comparison to other phones launched alongside the Moto X Play in 2015.

Source