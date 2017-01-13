Moto X Play confirmed to get Nougat update by January end

Here comes the good news for Moto X Play users.

By:

Last month we spotted the Moto X Play, the company’s mid-range offering from 2015 on GFXBench running Android 7.1 Nougat indicating that the device will be getting a Nougat update anytime soon. 

Moto X Play confirmed to get Nougat update by January end

It turns out, the device will get to taste the sweetness of Nougat this month itself as the company revealed that the update will be rolled out to Moto X Play by the end of January, while clearing a user’s a query on its Twitter handle (Moto Deutschland, Germany). This means the Nougat update will start hitting the Moto X Play handsets first in Europe and then other markets.

Also Read: HTC may not launch HTC 11 this year; new flagship in the making?

Also, currently it is not clear if the company will roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat or the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update as we have spotted the device running the latter. Nevertheless, it’s getting the latest Android OS quite early in comparison to other phones launched alongside the Moto X Play in 2015. 

Source  


buy

Read More About moto | moto x play | news | lenovo | mobiles | smartphones | android

Other articles published on Jan 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy