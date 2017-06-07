Moto X Play will get Android Nougat update: Confirms Motorola

Motorola has just confirmed that its Moto X Play smartphone is getting the Android Nougat update soon.

The company via Twitter confirmed the news that it will soon be rolling out the update. It looks like Motorola is still going to bring support for Moto X Play and this is very good news for the device owners. Users will get to

The company has not mentioned any specific release date though but we are hoping that the day of the roll out will be soon. Meanwhile, new reports state that Android Nougat is now running on nearly 10 percent of the smartphones. Well, companies have been working extensively to provide Nougat updates to their smartphones.

Nougat will come to the Moto X Play soon, however, we are unable to provide a definite release date. -JM — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 5, 2017

However, it is quite surprising that Motorola is rolling out the update for a device that was launched two years ago. In any case, it is good to see companies take such initiatives and not just discard their older smartphones.

And just to recall, the Moto X Play was also spotted running Android 7.1.1 Nougat in GFXBench benchmark listing in December 2016. This handset was reportedly under the company's soak test, through which Motorola releases the update to select users for verifying and fixing any issues. After the test is done the company then rolls out the update to the general public. Considering that there has now been an official statement from Motorola regarding the Android 7.1.1 update, it may take few weeks for the rollout to happen

If you are interested in Moto X Play then here are some of the features and specs. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, 2 GB of RAM, either 16 GB or 32 GB of onboard storage, a 21 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera, and a 3,630 mAh battery. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 13,500 on Flipkart and Amazon.