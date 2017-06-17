Moto X4, Moto G5S+ specs surface online ahead of launch

This year is going to be big for Motorola. The company is rumored to launch many smartphones in June as they have already sent out invites for three events.

At an event on June 21 in Brazil, it looks like the Moto G5S and G5S+ will be unveiled. Apart from these phones, the Moto Z2 is likely to be launched on June 27 and Moto X4 is said to be launched on June 30.

With just a few days left for the launch, the Moto G5S+ and Moto X4 specifications have hit the web. Also, the alleged render of the Moto G5S has emerged online, thanks to Slashleaks for revealing it.

When it comes to the Moto X4 specs leaked by the Twitter user Andri Yatim, the device is said to feature a posh build with glass and metal sandwiched body along with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The other specifications of the Moto X4 those were leaked include the Snapdragon 660 Soc, a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and a 3800mAh battery.

The same Twitter user posted about the Moto G5S+ as well. Talking about the Moto G5S+, the smartphone is believed to arrive with a 5.5-inch display and sport a metal build. Under its hood, the handset is said to feature a Snapdragon 626 SoC. A 3068mAh battery is claimed to power the smartphone from within.

Recently, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus, the budget Android smartphones were announced by Motorola. Also, the newly launched Moto C Plus is slated to be released in India on June 19 in the budget smartphone market as a Flipkart exclusive. If you don't remember, the Moto C was launched in the country in May at Rs. 5,999.