Moto X4 rumored to feature Snapdragon 630 Soc and rear dual cameras

Initially, the Motorola Moto X4 was tipped to get launched at the end of June. Unfortunately, no official announcement was made by the company.

Leakster Andri Yatim tweeted that the Moto X4 launched has been delayed due to the shortage of Snapdragon 600 chipset as the smartphone is expected to come with the same processor. Then we came across another report claiming that the Moto X4 would be released on Google's Project Fi in the fourth quarter of this year. While there has been a confusion regarding the launch date, we have quite a fair idea about the phone's specs.

Leakster Evan Blass has been revealing some of the specs and features of the Moto X4 for a while now. Yet again, he has come up with some new information about the device on Venture Beat.

According to him, an "informed individual" has said that instead of Snapdragon 660, the Moto X4 would be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The chipset would be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. It is still unclear whether there will be other memory variants or not.

Lenovo Moto X4 will feature aluminum body, dual rear cameras, and IP68 water resistance https://t.co/c1s4iegoNG pic.twitter.com/p7yTKwCLmM — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 3, 2017

Contrary to previous leaks, the new information suggests that the Moto X4 would pack a relatively smaller 3000mAh battery inside.

Talking about imagery, the smartphone is tipped to feature a rear dual camera setup comprising of 8MP and 12MP camera sensors. Likewise, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

In addition to this, the Moto handset would feature an IP68 certified chassis and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner is said to be versatile enough to recognize gestures for on-screen navigation.

The leakster has further revealed that the Moto X4 would sport an Aluminum body.