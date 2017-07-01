Moto X4 to release on Google's Project Fi later this year

Initially, it was speculated that the Motorola Moto X4 would get launched at the end of June. However, that has not happened.

Last week well-known tipster Andri Yatim tweeted that the Moto X4 launched has been delayed due to the shortage of Snapdragon 600 chipset as the smartphone is expected to come with the same processor. Today, we have come across a new report by Venture Beat, which claims that the Moto X4 would be released on Google's Project Fi in the fourth quarter of this year.

So we expect to see the device sometime in October, November or December.

Google itself confirmed via Twitter that "a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tire price" is on the way. It didn't mention the name of the device as Moto X4 though. In any case, it will be the first time for Project Fi to sell a smartphone that is not Google-branded.

We hear you loud and clear. Keep an eye out for a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price from one of our partners later this year. https://t.co/74U3bq16pa — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 29, 2017

The report has not mentioned if the Moto X4 will be available via other channels as well. There is also a possibility that Motorola will start selling the handset before that.

As per the information obtained so far, the Motorola Moto X4 is said to feature a posh build with glass and metal sandwiched body. It is likely to sport a 5.2-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1080p.

Under the hood, the device will pack a 3800mAh battery for keeping the lights on. In addition to this, the Moto X4 is believed to arrive with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.