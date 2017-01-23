Moto Z (2017) with Snapdragon 835 and Android 7.1.1 Nougat spotted

Motorola is likely to launch the successor of the recently launched Moto Z. A new variant of Motorola Moto Z XT 1650 has been spotted on Geekbench.

It was just a few months back in June 2016 that Motorola launched its heavily popularized Moto Z with a 5.5-inch QHD display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor along with 4 GB of RAM Moto Z runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 2600 mAh battery. Well, the successor of the Moto Z smartphone, Moto Z (2017) will be a little different from the earlier version in terms of features.

The latest circulated rumors suggest that Motorola is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone, which is expected to come with a model number XT1650. This newly rumored smartphone can be none other than Moto Z (2017). Assumed to be the successor of the Moto Z (2016), the rumored Moto Z (2017) device is expected to come with little improvements in the feature as compared to the earlier version.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Reasons you should get this smartphone

The Moto Z (2017) popped up on Geekbench indicates that the device may be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It should be noted that there has been no official statement released by Motorola on the launch of Moto Z (2017), however, the leak indicates that the smartphone vendor is already working on the device.

The question here arises is, will the rumored Moto Z (2017) device be the first ever smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 835? These remains are just a mystery until Motorola reveals more information about the rumored device.

Source