Moto Z Force to bring back the headphone jack

All smartphone manufacturers have created a trend by ditching headphone jack on their new devices. Including the giants like Apple and HTC, have followed the same suit. But there is a great news if you are looking for a headphone jack on your next phone.

Moto is planning on breaking that ritual by bringing back the 3.5mm headphone port on their next Moto Z smartphone. Sources like OnLeaks and Android Authority obtained leaked 3D renders of the Z2 Force which clearly shows the presence of headphone jack on it. So, we can expect this feature to come in the upcoming device. Not just this, a leaker Evan Blass also tweets another interesting news.

He says that the new Z2 Force won't be anymore Verizon exclusive like all its predecessor. The handset will be made available on T-Mobile as well. On the other hand, Android Authority has got something else to say. It understands that Sprint is having its own version. So, it turns out to be great news for Moto fans.

The Moto Z2 Force won't be a Verizon exclusive this time around; T-Mobile will carry it, for instance. pic.twitter.com/alTiGTer1Z — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 16, 2017

Design wise, this new model has a 5.5-inch display and comes with a Z series' signature. This is also said to be thinner when compared to the original phone. It is under 0.24 inches now. It also looks like, this device has adopted some style from their another phone - Moto G5.

Like other recently released smartphones, even this will be powered by latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and sports a dual camera setup. The information regarding price and launch date is not yet known.

