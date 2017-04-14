Moto Z has started getting the April Android security patch

Reportedly, some Moto Z owners have started getting the April Security Update on their phones. Currently, the latest software package is being rolled out in the Latin American countries including Brazil.

Motorola fans are also claiming that the same update is being distributed to the Asian Dual Sim variant of the device.The package is being introduced as an over-the-air (OTA) update as part of a gradual rollout. This means just like all the Android security updates, it may take a while for it to hit all the Moto Z devices in Brazil and other eligible countries.

While the new update won't bring along many changes, it is said to upgrade the level of the Android security patch on the device. In any case, users should download the build the moment they receive it, in order to avoid making their Moto Z phones vulnerable to risks.

People who haven't got the latest update notification yet have the option to search for the new software manually from the setting app. The good thing is, the size of the update is only around 70MB. Make sure that your device has sufficient storage space and battery left before the installation process starts.

As of now, Motorola has not said how long it will take to roll out the April security patch to the Moto Z phones in every part of the world. However, if we consider the company's past patterns, all the eligible devices will get the latest security update in the next few weeks.