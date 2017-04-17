Moto Z Play is receiving official Android 7.1.1 update soon

Moto Z Play owners can now look forward to a new Android update for their smartphones. A Motorola representative has just confirmed that an Android 7.1.1 update is being developed and that it will be rolled out for the users.

However, there is one small roadblock. The only point of concern is that the representative is not 100 percent sure on when the update will be rolled out. And while with this news we are expecting the roll out to happen soon but there is still a chance that the company could change its mind at the last moment.

On the other hand, Motorola recently updated the Moto Z Play to Android 7.0 Nougat fromAndroid 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The update came with an enhanced version of Doze Mode which would allow the users to have extended battery life. Additionally, the update brought multi-window capabilities, customized quick settings menu, and a "clear all" button to close all open apps with a single tap. The Moto Z Play also got many other fixes and improvements bundled in Nougat.

But the main point is that it seems Android 7.0 will not be the last update for Moto Z Play. And if the reports are to be believed, if the smartphone does receive the 7.1.1 version then the update will be bringing some interesting new features as well as improvements to the platform.

