Moto Z (2017) with an oval fingerpint sensor allegedly shown off in public

Can you believe that the Moto Z (2017) has been seen in public? Well, at the MWC 2017, it looks a picture of an unknown Moto Z with the Gamepad Moto Mod was circulated. The device featured an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner in the place of the box-shaped one seen in the yesteryear model.

While it is not sure if this is the upcoming Moto Z, the timing makes us believe it is next flagship as the existing Moto Z lineup was unveiled in June last year. Eventually, it makes us believe that the device shown in the picture could be the next generation Moto Z flagship. And, the Moto Mod snapped on it could be one of the upcoming accessories for the Moto Z (2017) lineup.

This isn't the first time we are seeing the alleged Moto Z (2017). Yesterday, we came across a photo on Twitter showing what is believed to be the next-gen Moto flagship running the Sprint Gigabit Test. Like the many other flagship smartphones launching this year, the Moto Z is also expected to make use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. This processor is integrated with the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem that supports the Gigabit LTE technology.

Moreover, the phone shown in the testing was taped and wrapped in a case so that its design remains a secret. Sprint says that the disguised phone could be used for the testing purpose is an upcoming flagship. According to the carrier, a few updates are needed for its Gigabit Class service to debut.

