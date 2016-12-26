Moto Z Users Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

It seems like Moto Z users in India have received their Christmas gift in the form of the sweetest Android flavor - Android 7.0 Nougat. The company has started rolling out the latest Android update for Moto Z users in India. With the new update, Moto Z handsets will be compatible with Google's Daydream mobile VR platform and will also get a slew of new features.

As per information, Moto Z users have started receiving notification for the new system update. The new update will upgrade their device to version NPL25.85-15. If you receive the notification, click on 'Yes' to download the Nougat update and then click on 'Install now' to update your Moto Z handset to the latest Android 7.0 Nougat.

However, if you have not received any update notification, you can check for the update manually. Go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates. Now, check for any new update and install it.

It is worth mentioning that Motorola, as promised, delivered the update on time. The company said in October that it will roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its smartphones by the end of this year. Moto Z was launched in India in early October at a price of Rs. 39,999. Akin to LG's Friends, Motorola Moto Z is a modular smartphone and come with Moto Mods, the additional hardware components that can be swapped as needed to provide extra flexibility and customizability.

These Moto Mods include a JBL Soundboost speaker, Hasselblad True Zoom Camera, Insta-Share Projector, Incipio offGRID Power Pack, a Wood style shell, and a ballistic nylon leather shell priced at Rs. 6,999, Rs. 19,999, Rs. 19,999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 1,099, and Rs. 1,599 respectively when bought individually. As for specifications, the Moto Z is equipped with a 1.8GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset coupled with Adreno 530 GPU to take care of graphics.

With the Android 7.0 Nougat update, Moto Z will now be Daydream ready, which is Google's VR platform. Besides, the smartphone will now support multi-window mode allowing users to run two apps simultaneously. The Android 7.0 Nougat update will also offer better security options and improved battery backup along with custom quick setting features. Users will also experience quicker multitasking, a 'Clear All' button to the recent apps list, work mode to turn off the phone's work apps, etc.

