Moto Z2 appears on AnTuTu: Key specifications leaked ahead of June 27 launch

Motorola's Moto Z2 is expected to be launched on June 27 and while we are just few days away from the launch, the smartphone has already been leaked and rumored online on several occasions.

The smartphone has been spotted on benchmarking websites and the listing has provided us with some details about the upcoming smartphone. Just to recall the GeekBench listing revealed that the smartphone was running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor clocked at 1.90GHz. The device came with 4GB of RAM.

While the specs looked impressive this was the first proper details about Moto Z2 that were leaked online. And as it was the first we were still speculating about other possibilities. But we might have to stop for a while. Why? Because, the smartphone has yet again appeared on another benchmarking website AnTuTu and the listing more or less confirms the specs that we have mentioned above.

Similar to the previous leak, the latest leak on AnTuTu reveals that the upcoming Moto Z2 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 paired with Adreno 540 GPU. It is further being accompanies by 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The device is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Further according to the leak, the smartphone is featuring a Quad HD display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels. As for the optics, Moto Z2 is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

So considering these two benchmark details, these could be the final software and hardware aspects of the upcoming Moto Z2.