Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G5S+ India price leaks before launch

Motorola is believed to unveil a slew of new smartphones this year. For now, the company has already announced the Moto C, Moto C Plus, and Moto Z2 Play. We are yet to witness the launch of the Moto Z2, Z2 Force, Moto G5S, G5S+, Moto E4, E4 Plus, and Moto X4.

While there is no clarity on when exactly these smartphones will be unleashed by the company, the tipsters are revealing a lot of details regarding these devices. The recent one comes from a Twitter user @HeyAndri. The user has revealed the alleged Indian pricing of three yet-to-be-announced Moto smartphones - Moto X4, Moto Z2 Force and Moto G5S+.

iPhone 7 DUAL CAMERA envy? #motoG5S+, #motoX4 and #motoZ2Force all coming summer 2017. Rs 17999, Rs 20999 and Rs38999 respectively. #Moto — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 8, 2017

According to the tweet, the Moto G5S+ will be priced at Rs. 17,999, the Moto X4 will be priced at Rs. 20,999 and the flagship Moto Z2 Force will be priced at Rs. 38,999. These smartphones are expected to be released initially in the U.S., but there is no information on the U.S. pricing. Notably, the Moto Z2 Play was released in India on Thursday at Rs. 27,999.

Moto G5S+ live images tipped potential specs

A couple of weeks back, the live images of the Moto G5S+ were leaked showing that the smartphone might feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and a full metallic chassis. The device is likely to employ a Snapdragon 625 SoC and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It is believed to be launched with a dual-lens rear camera with dual-LED flash and arrive in Gold, Gold/White, Silver/White and Grey color variants.

Moto X4 to have glass and metal chassis

The Moto X4 is believed to feature a glass and metal chassis. The device is said to use a 5.5-inch display with 3D glass. The hardware aspects of the Moto X4 are expected to include a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other goodies that are rumored include a dual-lens rear camera unit with dual-LED flash and a 3800mAh battery.

Moto Z2 Force flagship will have advanced specs

The Moto Z2 Force will be the flagship model from the company and is likely to make use of the powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device is believed to have a ShatterShield display as in its predecessor and use 4GB RAM. It might arrive with a dual-lens rear camera setup and have a 3.5mm audio jack intact, unlike the yesteryear model. The device is also said to be compatible with the Moto Mods accessories.