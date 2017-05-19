Moto Z2 Force render reveals Moto Mods support and dual-lens rear camera

The upcoming Moto Z2 seems to be the worst kept secret of Motorola. The device is hitting the headlines almost every day, thanks to the numerous leaked renders of the phone.

It was only yesterday that we reported the leak of a Moto Z2 render showing the front design of the device with a redesigned fingerprint sensor below the display. Today, we have yet another render of the second generation Moto Z flagship - the Moto Z2 Force. This recent leak shows the possible front and rear design of the upcoming smartphone from Lenovo, giving us an idea of what we can expect.

