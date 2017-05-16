Moto Z2 Force and Z2 Play official press render hits the web

We know that Lenovo has already announced the entry-level Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones. The company is also prepping to launch phones under the Moto Z, Moto X and Moto E lineups this year, thanks to the leaked presentation.

A leaked press render of the alleged Moto Z2 Force and Z2 Play smartphones has surfaced online revealing their possible design. The leaked image shows us the front and back of these smartphones, confirming the previous rumors and speculations. From the leaked press render, it is clear that the front of both the Moto Z2 smartphones is almost similar. There is a rectangular fingerprint scanner, a microphone at the bottom, and a LED flash at the front.

The major differences between the Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force seem to be at the rear. The Z2 Play seems to have a single camera while the Z2 Force has a dual-lens rear camera setup placed horizontally within the circular camera enclosing. Other differences between the two is the 3.5mm audio jack that is missing in the Z2 Play. Maybe, we can expect the smartphone to arrive with a USB Type-C port as the same is becoming a standard these days.

The design of the Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force seem to have a similar design as the Moto G5 and G5 Plus those were recently released. Still, the render shows that the Moto Z lineup will have the modular functionality on the rear panel to support the Moto Mods for added capability as the last year's Moto Z lineup.

For now, there is no clear idea of what specifications these smartphones might arrive with. The previous rumors have pointed out that the Moto Z2 Force will have a flagship like specifications while the Moto Z2 Play will have a mid-range smartphone like specifications.

